(WFSB) -- Waterbury's police chief appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee, testifying that stricter gun laws in Connecticut are working, but tougher gun laws on the federal level would have a big impact here.
Connecticut has notably stricter gun laws than other states.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo spoke in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week to talk about what he calls "common sense solutions to prevent gun violence," and how gun control on a national level will help Connecticut.
Chief Spagnolo joins CT ’21 on Sunday morning.
