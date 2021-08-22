(WFSB) – People are masking-up in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont has left it up to individual towns and cities to choose if they want to implement a local mask mandate, especially indoors.
But, the governor's guidance has faced criticism, with some local leaders saying they want a much more broad-based approach to better protect people and avoid confusion.
This Sunday on CT ’21, South Windsor Town Manager Michael Maniscalco, and The Day of New London columnist David Collins weigh in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.