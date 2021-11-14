(WFSB) – In this weekend’s Sunday Spotlight on CT ’21 we’re talking about Wreaths Across America.
The annual effort to get holiday wreaths on the graves of our country's and our state's veterans is underway.
To talk about the effort more and how you can help is Renee Dinino, of the River 105.9 and Connecticut’s Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Thomas Saadi.
If you'd like to fund a wreath for Wreaths Across America, you have until the day before Thanksgiving to make a donation.
All proceeds from wreath sales support the perpetual care fund for the State Veterans Cemetery.
For more information, click here.
