(WFSB) -- The verdict came down Tuesday evening.
Guilty on all counts for the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, answering for his actions that caused the death of George Floyd.
Shortly after the judge read the jury's findings, Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke about the verdict and what is needed going forward.
“We need true justice that's not one case, that is a social transformation, that says nobody is beneath the law and no one is above it,” Ellison said.
Professor of law and sociology at Yale, Monica Bell, joins CT ’21 this weekend to talk about the case and the conviction, and its impact on the nation’s history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.