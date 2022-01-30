(WFSB) - Sports gambling was legalized in Connecticut last year and went live in October.
Calls to Connecticut's gambling hotline were up significantly, according to information released last week.
Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling executive director Diana Goode spoke about them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.