(WFSB) - An MIT scientist looking at data on the omicron COVID variant reported that Connecticut is likely not quite at the peak of a surge.
“We have seen an exponential increase in the number of cases, and I’m afraid the model suggests this will continue for a bit further," said Dimitris Bertsimas, Ph.D., MIT.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim spoke about what they're doing to help their citizens cope and get tests and masks.
