CT '22: Russian invasion of Ukraine Posted 34 min ago Posted 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Filmed on 2/25: Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney talks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and why we should all be concerned. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine began late Wednesday night. Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney talks about the invasion and why we should all be concerned. This interview with Joe Courtney was recorded on Feb. 25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Invasion Ukraine Ct Connecticut Congressman Joe Courtney Interview Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson Connecticut News Six people died after two separate crashes involving wrong way drivers Patricia Del Rio Technical Discussion Technical Discussion: Partly Sunny & Breezy Today With A Chance of Some Light Snow Later Today! Lorin Richardson Connecticut News Watertown mother charged with leaving young children home alone during vacation arrested again Rob Polansky Connecticut News Torrington High School dismisses early after reaction over new school phone policy Rob Polansky, Courtney Zieller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.