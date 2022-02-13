(WFSB) - Restaurants continue to struggle after yet another winter with COVID.
Scott Dolch, president and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, and Alison De Renzi, co-owner of L'Orcio Restaurant in New Haven, spoke about what they've gone through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.