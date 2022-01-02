CT '22 SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: An even deeper look into 2022 with a futurist Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Futurist and author Faith Popcorn looks even further into the future. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) - What better way to look further into the future than to speak with a futurist? Futurist and author Faith Popcorn looks even further into 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Futurist Faith Popcorn Spotlight Look Future Ct Politics Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Cities, towns announce distribution plans for N95 masks WFSB Staff CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson Connecticut News COVID UPDATES: State's positivity rate is at 20.33% WFSB Staff Connecticut News State's vast shipment of at-home testing kits delayed, according to governor Andrew Masse, Erin Edwards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.