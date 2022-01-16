CT '22 SUNDAY SPOTLIGHT: Skiing in Connecticut Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middletown, talks about how the ski season is going so far. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WFSB) - Ski season continues in Connecticut. Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middletown, spoke about how the ski season is going so far. Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ski Season Sean Hayes Connecticut Skiing Middletown Powder Ridge Mountain Park Spotlight Ceo Politics Locations Connecticut Middlesex County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Lorin Richardson Connecticut News 1 Hartford seventh grader dies after being exposed to fentanyl Rob Polansky, Ayah Galal, Christian Colón, Lezla Gooden Connecticut News St. Francis files suit against Hartford HealthCare over intimidation claims, anticompetitive actions Rob Polansky Connecticut News CT's attorney general announces 'major settlement' with Navient Rob Polansky, Erin Edwards Connecticut News CT high school hockey player dies from injuries sustained during game Andrew Masse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.