(WFSB) - Thirty-three years ago, Elizabeth Horton Sheff and a number of other Hartford parents filed a lawsuit against the State of Connecticut on behalf of their children.
They sought equality and quality in education.
A little more than a week ago, a settlement was announced.
One of the original attorneys on the case, John Brittain, spoke about the conclusion.
As a taxpayer, I get to finance the education of students whose parents don't pay taxes in my town. How nice.
And we all know that the cost to educate many of these Hartford students exceeds the reimbursement received by our districts. This is due to discipline problems, implementing IEPs, cost of tutors, etc.
Yeah, Sheff vs. O'Neill was great.
