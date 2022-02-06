(WFSB) - Former state House minority leader Themis Klarides had been considering a run for governor.
However, Klarides instead decided to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Channel 3's chief political reporter Susan Raff and Hearst Connecticut Media columnist and associate editor Dan Haar spoke about the change.
