HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont, along with several other governors, has announced the extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions.
On November 14, Lamont along with the governors from Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont announced the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools along with youth hockey leagues.
The suspension was supposed to be until December 31.
On Wednesday, the governors released a joint statement extending the suspension until January 31, 2021.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities.
