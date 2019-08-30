(WFSB) - Child sex abuse victims in Connecticut have filed lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America.
The suits were filed under a New Jersey law, according to the law firm PCVA and Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo, LLP.
The suits name Donald Fricke of Milford and Jim Dyber, who volunteered for a troop in West Hartford.
The abuse claimed by the victims goes back more than 30 years, according to the law firm.
The New Jersey law allows victims nationwide who were abused during a three decade period to file suits against the New Jersey-based BSA. The suits must be filed during a 2 year window that begins on Dec. 1.
“We intend to hold the Boy Scouts accountable under this New Jersey law because the organization knew for decades while its headquarters was based in New Jersey, that thousands of Scout leaders had used their position to groom and sexually abuse children. The Boys Scouts not only failed to implement adequate policies and procedures to protect young children, but it actively swept egregious sexual abuse under the rug,” said Michael T. Pfau, who represents dozens of men who will file suit under New Jersey’s new law. “Those working at the Boy Scout headquarters in New Jersey knowingly allowed sex predators to volunteer – and as a result, those Scout leaders kept gaining access to children and abusing them. Under the New Jersey law, those who have suffered sexual abuse in Connecticut can now take action against the Boy Scouts if they were abused when their headquarters were in New Jersey.”
The claim against Fricke cites a child molestation conviction in 1966. Despite that, the firm said he was allowed to reenter scouting in the late 70s. The BSA allegedly claimed it was unaware of Fricke's criminal record.
Dyber is accused of grabbing scouts' genitals while wrestling and showing them pornographic magazines during a camping trip in 1977. Another scout reported being molested by Dyber in a tent. Dyber eventually admitted to the accusations and resigned. However, the law firm said he later applied for a scoutmaster opening and was accepted. According to the firm, parents were not notified of Dyber's past because a committee chair did not want to increase knowledge of the allegations.
The firm also said Dyber repeatedly tried to become involved with other troops.
Many survivors in Connecticut have been unable to seek justice in the states where they were sexually abused due to the statute of limitations in those states, the law firm said. In 2019, several states across the country passed legislation that allows for a time-limited “window” for survivors of sexual abuse to seek justice, take legal action, and hold powerful institutions accountable, regardless of when the abuse occurred.
“In many cases, survivors of sexual abuse have suffered life-long trauma," said Jay Mascolo, Rebenack, Aronow & Mascolo law firm. "This new law gives those who suffered at the hands of the Boy Scouts an opportunity for justice – and an opportunity for closure. We hope more individuals will come forward."
