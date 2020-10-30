(WFSB) – Beginning on Saturday, residents from Connecticut and New Jersey will need to quarantine if visiting Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health announced on Friday.
CT and NJ were formerly, lower-risk states, but Massachusetts’ DPH were updated as restricted.
The move comes after Connecticut and New Jersey added Massachusetts to their own coronavirus travel advisory lists.
Anyone who visits Massachusetts who does not meet an exemption are required to complete a Massachusetts travel form prior to arrival and travelers must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered 72 hours prior to arrival in MA.
Failure to comply with this may result in a $500 fine per day.
