HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With production companies considering moves out of abortion-banning states, Connecticut is looking to cash in on the controversy.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are making a pitch to Netflix, Disney and AMC to come to Connecticut.
Lamont and Bysiewicz said they wrote letters to the companies' executives in which they said the State of Connecticut supports their opposition to curb women's reproductive rights. They also noted that Connecticut has nationally competitive production tax incentives.
“States that are adopting legislation that severely curb women’s reproductive rights are sending shockwaves across the country, including in the business community, and rightly so,” Lamont said. “Here in Connecticut, I am particularly proud that support for protecting the ability of women to make informed decisions about their health and bodies is not only strong, but it is also bipartisan. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect women’s healthcare rights, and stand in solidarity with businesses who feel the same. We wholeheartedly agree with and support the position of these companies and urge them to consider Connecticut.”
Bysiewicz said Connecticut recently ranked third among states for working mothers.
"In addition to offering some of the best childcare and professional opportunities, we understand that women’s issues are economic issues," Bysiewicz said. "Our state strongly protects the right of women to make their own reproductive healthcare choices so that they can best support their careers and their families.”
Netflix, Disney and AMC produce shows in Georgia, which recently passed anti-abortion legislation.
The state is a hub for entertainment industry production, in part because of generous tax breaks Georgia offers filmmakers and producers.
The companies warned that they may have to leave.
Georgia's law is set to take effect on Jan. 1.
It's great that Connecticut can enrich its coffers on the backs of murdered babies. Way to go, gov!
