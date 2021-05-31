(WFSB) - The Connecticut Air National Guard's 103rd Airlift Wing will conduct flyovers that will be able to be seen in a number of cities and towns on Memorial Day.
The Flying Yankees will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country, the Air National Guard said.
Here is the schedule for Monday, May 31, but sight times could fluctuate by plus or minus 30 minutes:
8:30 - 9 a.m.
- Andover
- Jewett City
9:30 - 10 a.m.
- Suffield
- Rocky Hill
- Plainville
- Unionville
- Canton/Collinsville
- Torrington
- Kent
- Danbury
- Shelton/Derby
10 - 10:30 a.m.
- Watertown
- Litchfield
- Granby
- East Granby
- Windsor
- Coventry
- Pomfret
10:30 - 11 a.m.
- East Haddam
- Deep River
- Old Saybrook
- Old Lyme
- Clinton
- Madison
- Guilford
- New Milford
- Trumbull
11 – 11:30 a.m.
- Avon
- Darien
- Fairfield
- Ludlow, MA
- Southbury
- Oxford
- East Windsor
- South Windsor
11:30 - 12 p.m.
- Ellington
- Bloomfield
12 - 12:30 p.m.
- Naugatuck
- Ridgefield
1 - 1:30 p.m.
- Prospect
1:30 - 2 p.m.
- Simsbury
2:30 - 3 p.m.
- Harwinton
- Brookfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.