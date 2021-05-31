CT Air National Guard flyover schedule
103rd Airlift Wing / Facebook

(WFSB) - The Connecticut Air National Guard's 103rd Airlift Wing will conduct flyovers that will be able to be seen in a number of cities and towns on Memorial Day.

The Flying Yankees will honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country, the Air National Guard said.

Here is the schedule for Monday, May 31, but sight times could fluctuate by plus or minus 30 minutes:

8:30 - 9 a.m.

  • Andover
  • Jewett City

9:30 - 10 a.m.

  • Suffield
  • Rocky Hill
  • Plainville
  • Unionville
  • Canton/Collinsville
  • Torrington
  • Kent
  • Danbury
  • Shelton/Derby

10 - 10:30 a.m.

  • Watertown
  • Litchfield
  • Granby
  • East Granby
  • Windsor
  • Coventry
  • Pomfret

10:30 - 11 a.m.

  • East Haddam
  • Deep River
  • Old Saybrook
  • Old Lyme
  • Clinton
  • Madison
  • Guilford
  • New Milford
  • Trumbull

11 – 11:30 a.m.

  • Avon
  • Darien
  • Fairfield
  • Ludlow, MA
  • Southbury
  • Oxford
  • East Windsor
  • South Windsor

11:30 - 12 p.m.

  • Ellington
  • Bloomfield

12 - 12:30 p.m.

  • Naugatuck
  • Ridgefield

1 - 1:30 p.m.

  • Prospect

1:30 - 2 p.m.

  • Simsbury

2:30 - 3 p.m.

  • Harwinton
  • Brookfield

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.