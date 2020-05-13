(WFSB) -- The Connecticut Air National Guard will be honoring healthcare workers on Thursday with a flyover.
The 103rd Airlift Wing's Flying Yankees scheduled a “salute to Connecticut healthcare workers” for Thursday.
Officials said C-130H Hercules aircraft will be conducting flyovers of hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout the state as part of Operation American Resolve.
Locations and times include:
- Torrington 11:08 a.m.
- Sharon 11:13 a.m.
- Waterbury 11:21 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
- Danbury 11:27 a.m.
- Greenwich 11:34 a.m.
- Stamford 11:36 a.m.
- Norwalk 11:37 a.m.
- New Canaan 11:39 a.m.
- Bridgeport 11:43 a.m. and 12:09 p.m.
- New Haven 11:48 a.m.
- Derby 11:50 a.m.
- Wallingford 11:55 a.m.
- Meriden 11:57 a.m.
- Hartford 12:08 p.m.
- Farmington 12:18 p.m.
- New Britain 12:19 p.m.
- Bristol 12:20 p.m.
- Manchester 12:23 p.m.
- Vernon 12:24 p.m.
- Middletown 12:25 p.m.
- New London 12:32 p.m.
- Norwich 12:36 p.m.
- Windham 12:40 p.m.
- Putnam 12:45 p.m.
- Stafford Springs 12:51 p.m.
- Enfield 12:56 p.m.
The times are estimates and could fluctuate, officials said.
