WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut Air National guardsman aboard the B-17 plane that crashed on Wednesday morning is being thanked for his efforts during this tragic incident.

The guardsman, who has not yet been identified, was on the plane when it crashed at Bradley Airport.

He was injured in the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital, and has since been released.

The Connecticut National Guard said the airman is a current command chief for the 103rd Airlift Wing, and is a trained C-130 loadmaster.

On the flight, he had brought his military issued flame retardant flight gloves.

Using those gloves, the airman was able to open a hatch on the plane and get other passengers off following the crash.

In response to the crash, the Connecticut National Guard deployed several assets to assist in the emergency response, including fire and emergency medical services, mobile emergency operations center, cooling stations, and shelters for the responding crews.