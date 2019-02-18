(WFSB) – Connecticut is one of 16 states filing a lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.
On Friday, Attorney General William Tong announced he would investigate filing a lawsuit.
This lawsuit would block Trump’s national emergency declaration, which declared to appropriate funding to pay for a border wall.
Trump bypassed Congress, which approved far less money for his proposed wall than he had sought.
He said he would use executive action to siphon billions of dollars from federal military construction and counter drug efforts for the wall, aides said.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that the Trump’s Administration emergency declaration and diversion of funds is unconstitutional and unlawful.
The states are seeking to block the declaration, the border wall, and any other diversion of Congressionally-appropriated funds.
"The President has left us no choice but to take legal action to protect the people of Connecticut and the rule of law. Today, Connecticut joined California and 14 other states in seeking a nationwide injunction to prevent the President from using the ruse of a national emergency to launch an end-run around the legislative process,” said Tong.
Connecticut joins California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia in the lawsuit.
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
