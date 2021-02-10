HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the most expensive car insurance.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a list on Wednesday of "States with the Cheapest & Most Expensive Car Insurance."
Connecticut ranked as the 9th most expensive in the country.
Its average yearly premium came in at $1,027.
The top five cheapest car insurance companies in the state included:
- Geico
- Travelers
- State Farm
- Kemper
- USAA
Other key findings in WalletHub's study included Connecticut full coverage car insurance costs being 131 percent more than minimum coverage.
Also, 16-year-old drivers pay 473-percent more for car insurance than 55-year-olds in the state.
Connecticut drivers with a DUI pay 133 percent more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record, on average.
WalletHub said the top three most expensive states for car insurance were Michigan, New York and New Jersey.
The states with the cheapest included Wyoming, South Dakota and Iowa.
Read the complete results of WalletHub's study on its website here.
