HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is among the states with the least racial integration, according to a survey.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's States with the Most Racial Progress.
WalletHub said it measured the gaps between blacks and whites across 22 categories, including median annual income, standardized test scores and voter turnout. The data involved all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Connecticut ranked 39th out of 51.
It was:
- 34th in employment and wealth
- 41st in education
- 41st in social and civic engagement
- 26th in health
The places with the least racial integration were the District of Columbia, Wisconsin and Maine.
The state with the most racial integration included New Mexico, West Virginia and Hawaii.
Check out the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
