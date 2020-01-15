HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of the states with the highest smoking costs, according to a new study.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com published the results of its study on Wednesday. It's titled "The Real Cost of Smoking by State."
In it, Connecticut had the second highest smoking costs. Only New York was higher.
It's total cost per smoker was $2,447,965, its out-of-pocket cost was $187,267 and its healthcare cost per smoker was $290,896.
WalletHub said it looked a potential monetary loses, including the annual cost of a cigarette pack per day, healthcare expenditures, income loses and other costs.
The states with the lowest costs of smoking were North Carolina, Georgia and Missouri.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.