HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the worst states in which to retire, a new study suggested.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a report Monday on 2021's Best States to Retire.
Connecticut was 43rd on the list, which made it the 8th worst.
WalletHub said it looked at affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
Here's how Connecticut's metrics contributed to its ranking:
- 43rd in adjusted cost of living
- 21st in annual cost of in-home services
- 49th in WalletHub ‘taxpayer’ ranking
- 21st in elderly-friendly labor market
- 19th in healthcare facilities per capita
- 38th in COVID-19 positive testing rate in the past week
The best states in which retire include Florida, Colorado and Delaware.
The bottom three worst include Mississippi, New York and New Jersey.
Read the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
Log In
