(WFSB) -- Some are starting the new year in a new state.
A study from United Van Lines indicated that people are moving to a New England state at the highest rate, but not Connecticut.
In fact, Connecticut was ranked the third for highest percentages of outbound moved.
Number 2 was Illinois, and number 1 is New Jersey.
The top outbound states for 2018 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- Connecticut
- New York
- Kansas
- Ohio
- Massachusetts
- Iowa
- Montana
- Michigan
Meanwhile, Vermont saw the highest percentages of people moving into the state in 2018.
Then followed by Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.
The top inbound states of 2018 were:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Nevada
- Arizona
- South Carolina
- Washington
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- District of Columbia
To see the full study, click here.
(1) comment
top 4 states all liberal over taxed cesspools. thought ct might fight back last election, but no, same ol same ol. shame because ct is a beautiful state in rural areas...taxes and liberals...all is lost.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.