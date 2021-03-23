HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Deadly wrong-way crashes on the country's highways are on the rise, according to new data.
However, AAA and the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said that while rates continue to climb nationwide, Connecticut has been the exception.
“While most states have seen an increase in these frightening, often fatal crashes, just the opposite has been true here in Connecticut, and not by accident,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “Wrong-way crashes dropped almost 14 percent percent from 2015-2018 and our traffic safety partners at the [Department of Transportation] are to be applauded for their life-saving efforts."
Nationwide, however, wrong-way crashes were up 34 percent.
AAA reported that there were more than 2,000 deaths from wrong-way crashes between 2015 and 2018, or an average of 500 deaths per year. From 2010 to 2014, the average was 375.
"Wrong-way crashes on divided highways are often fatal as they are typically head-on collisions," said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. "And unfortunately, as the data shows, fatalities from these crashes are on the rise."
AAA said the odds of being involved in a wrong-way crash increased with alcohol-impairment, older age and driving without a passenger.
Connecticut worked to mitigate such crashes since 2015.
AAA said the state improved signage and pavement markings, reconfigured highway ramps, installed traffic cameras that activate wrong-way signs, and identified troubled hotspots for such driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.