HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More money is on the way to help those still unemployed from the pandemic.
There’s an additional $300, but there have been issues with the state’s website.
Many people who are still out of work are eligible for this money and some have already gotten letters from the Department of Labor saying they can apply.
But the system is not up and running for everyone.
“Unfortunately, even in the fast food business, it created people to get laid off because there was not enough business going through the doors,” said Scott Riley.
Without a job said March, Scott Riley relies on unemployment to survive.
“I am a single father and I have a 14-year-old daughter to take care of. It’s scary a little bit when you think about it,” Riley said.
Riley qualifies for additional benefits from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration. While people are being sent letters telling them they can apply, some can’t get access because the system isn’t fully operational yet.
“We are building it as we fly, so what we have been doing is opening it up for very short periods of time to small groups of folks so we could see how it is functioning,” said Dante Barolomeo, Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner.
This is a new program. The Department of Labor says people should not get discouraged because everyone will be able to get certified within a week.
The program is called LWA, Lost Wages Assistance, it provides an additional $300 and people must be unemployed due to COVID to apply. Those unemployed must already have a weekly benefit of at least $100 to be eligible.
Connecticut is also extending benefits. Because of COVID and a consistently high jobless rate, people can not get unemployment for an entire year.
“I am not going to end up on the streets or anything like that, but I would like to make my own money,” Riley said.
This $300 is for one week and it was originally supposed to be for three weeks, but Connecticut has been approved for five weeks.
The program to be certified should be open to all sometime next week.
