HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut areas did not receive favorable marks on a list ranking the best holiday spots.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com revealed its list of 2018's best winter holiday destinations.
The Hartford, West Hartford and East Hartford area had the third highest travel costs and the most hassles. It also was the same rank for the fewest attractions and fewest cold weather activities categories.
Overall, the area was 30 out of the 32 "best" cold weather destinations surveyed.
Last for the highest travel costs and fewest attractions categories was the Bridgeport, Stamford and Norwalk area. In terms of fewest cold-weather activities, the area was second to last.
The area was 32 out of the 32 best cold weather destinations.
WalletHub said it ranked the cheapest U.S. destinations that were also the easiest to reach.
It analyzed 70 of the largest metro areas and split them up in terms of cold weather and warm weather spots.
Researchers looked at two weeks of flight data, safety indicators, weather predictions, traveling convenience and affordability.
The best cold weather destinations included Chicago, Washington DC and Atlanta.
The best warm weather destinations were Las Vegas, Orlando and Los Angeles.
Check out the complete results of the study on WalletHub's website here.
