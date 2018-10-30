HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With a week left before Election Day, candidates for Connecticut attorney general will debate at the University of Connecticut.
Democrat William Tong, Republican Susan Hatfield and Green Party candidate Peter Goslin will face off at the UConn Law School in Hartford on Tuesday.
Incumbent Attorney General George Jepsen said he is not seeking reelection after service since 2010.
The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Channel 3's Eric Parker.
You can stream the debate here at 7 p.m.
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage of Campaign 2018.
