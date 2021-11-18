(WFSB) – On Thursday, Attorney General William Tong announced he’s joining a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook.
Tong accuses Facebook for “providing and promoting its social media platform – Instagram – to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms.”
He and other attorneys general across the country will examine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws, and put the public at risk.
“As a father of three, I’ve seen firsthand how harmful social media is for our kids, and how difficult it is for parents to manage these risks. Facebook knew that its platforms were associated with increased risks to physical and mental health for young people, including depression, eating disorders, and suicide. But they kept pushing this content and continued to manipulate their algorithms to keep young people engaged. Our investigation seeks full access to exactly what Facebook—now Meta—knew and precisely what techniques they deployed to keep our kids online. I am prepared to use the full weight of Connecticut’s strong consumer protection laws to hold them accountable,” Tong said in a statement.
The investigation will target techniques used by Meta to reportedly “increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement.”
A press release said this comes as recent reports revealed that Meta’s internal research shows Instagram is “associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.”
Back in May, 44 attorneys general urged Facebook to abandon its plan to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.
Tong joins attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont in the investigation.
