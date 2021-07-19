HARTFORD, CT, (WFSB) - Attorney General William Tong, Aging and Disabilities Commissioner Amy Porter, Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull and the Coalition for Elder Justice in Connecticut launched the the Elder Justice Hotline on July 19.
The hotline was created to be a one stop shop for older adults, providing information, aid, and justice.
It can be reached at 1-860-808-5555.
They also opened an online complaint portal.
“If you have been the victim of a scam, or have been neglected, exploited or abused, we are here to help. It’s hard sometimes to know who to call, so we want to make it easy. The Elder Justice Hotline can answer your questions, connect you with trained investigators, and help you access aid, support and justice,” said Attorney General Tong.
Reports of suspected abuse, neglect, or exploitation will be referred to the Protective Services for the Elderly program of the Department of Social Services (DSS).
DSS social workers investigate reports of elder maltreatment, neglect, and self-neglect.
“Unfortunately, older adults are especially vulnerable to serious maltreatment, including physical, emotional and even sexual abuse, along with neglect and financial exploitation,” said Dr. Deidre S. Gifford, Department of Social Services Commissioner and Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner. “Our Protective Services social workers help adults 60 and older by investigating allegations and providing or arranging for services to alleviate and prevent further maltreatment. We also provide conservator of person and estate services when vulnerable older adults have no one to care for them or their interests. We thank Attorney General Tong and his staff for launching the Elder Justice Hotline, which promises to be an important contact point and resource for Connecticut’s older adults and their families and advocates.”
"This hotline will help law enforcement, as well as family and friends, protect our most targeted and vulnerable population. Our older populations sometimes have difficulty and fear when they are trying to report that they are a victim. This will be a tremendous help,” said Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella.
