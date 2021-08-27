Ct. Attorney raises money for Afghan evacuations

CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Groups in Connecticut are trying to help with evacuation efforts, but they’re hitting major roadblocks.
An attorney and a local veteran said money and time are some of their biggest obstacles right now as they try to get people out of Afghanistan.
They said working with the State Department and Homeland Security is proving to be cumbersome.
Attorney Dana Bucin read a plea from one of her clients, a Connecticut resident whose family members are trying to escape. “have we remained in Afghanistan in the 90s, we would have been tortured or murdered by the Taliban.”
She is assisting 51 people who are labelled as high value targets because of serving with U.S. forces.
Bucin said, “they’ve have attempted to make it to the airport on foot however they’ve met with the tailband guards and unfortunately that resulted in some severe beatings.”
They’re not only facing barriers in Afghanistan, but also from the U.S.
Buchin said they’ve written to federal agencies about escorting the families but haven’t heard back.
They’ve also applied for emergency humanitarian parole, which costs $575 to file.
All of this, with an August 31st deadline looming.
“For lack of a 575 fee we can’t get a person out of there,” said Bucin.
Retired army master Sgt. Morgan Fiszel shared an exclusive video of a man taken into custody at gunpoint from Afghanistan.
He wrote the state department recommendation letters for several Afghans.
Fiszel said, “23 years in the army, and here I am, they’re emailing me to my official D.O.D. email address, asking me to prove my citizenship.”
Sgt. Fiszel said the application process for visas is lengthy, and he’s concerned about its efficiency. “One Afghan submitted their thing in June, another submitted their thing in July, and this most recent Afghan that I’m trying to help, he submitted his in August. And he’s the one the state department is asking me about. So what happened to the guy that applied two months ago?”
Buchin is raising money for those application fees. They’ve paid for nine applicants, but they have 42 people left to go.
She’s asking people to donate. You can click here to help.
