CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The big game has always been a big night for bars and restaurants, but the pandemic continues to impact businesses' ability to take advantage of big nights like these.
The storm also impacted business tonight.
Winter Storm Digger caused people to hunker down at home and cancel their reservations at Chicago Sam's, but they still managed to have a decent turnout thanks to loyal customers.
It's a lot less people than Chicago Sam's normally sees for the big game, but each table was filled with fans rooting for their team, even if it's a divided table.
"Chiefs," one customer tells us.
"See, I've got to follow Brady," another customer stated.
Michael Nappi and Brian Hunter came tonight with a group of friends.
While they came to support different teams, both are here to support local business.
"We've been coming here for many years and just keep them going and, you know, keep the sport going for them. I think it's critical, especially now with the regulations that were just loosened up," Nappi explained.
"We always try to support this place, because it's good people, good family that owns the place," said Hunter.
Chicago Sam's is only allowed to have around 200 people, per COVID-19 restrictions.
They had reservations for about 120 people tonight, but Winter Storm Digger caused some to cancel.
General manager Ryan Kealey says the recent curfew change to 11 p.m. has helped a lot.
"Saturday nights and then of course, mostly your Sunday football day and Friday nights. I've got to kick 135, 178 people out Sunday night all because it was the ten o'clock curfew," stated Kealy.
Ahead of tonight, the state Department of Public Health encouraged people to stay home for the big game, but those who came here to Chicago Sam's felt safe.
"They do a great job here really enforcing those restrictions and being compliant," added Nappi.
While reservations were lower than expected, Chicago Sam's says takeout orders did pretty well tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.