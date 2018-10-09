NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It’s do or die tonight for the Yankees.
Facing elimination, the Bronx Bombers have their back against the wall, as the Boston Red Sox look to close out the divisional series.
Channel 3 caught up with those heading down to the game tonight, where Yankee fans are hoping for one at least more game, while the Red Sox are looking to end their rivals’ season tonight.
With his baseball glove, and sporting his favorite player’s shirt, Zachary Tassmer is geared up for game four.
“I just got out of school and he surprised me with it,” said Tassmer.
He just turned 11 on Monday and a birthday wish would be for him and his dad to see a Yankees win tonight.
“Can’t wait, decided this morning to take off and go there. Hoping it wasn’t like last night, hoping for another game,” said Rob Tassmer.
At New Haven’s Union Station, there were plenty of pinstripes.
“This is a tradition for us, we go to the playoffs every year as long as they’re there and hopefully tonight we can get the win,” said Ralph DiFonzo.
Not to be outdone, there were quite a few Red Sox too, taking metro north down to Yankee Stadium.
“Lifetime Red Sox fan, I was the only fan in New Haven for a long time. My nick name in town in Red Sox Pete and buddy of mine called me up and said he had a couple of free tickets, he’s a Sox fan, wanted to give them to a Sox fan,” said Peter McConnell.
Boston fans are feeling emboldened on the heels of last night’s blowout, a 16 to 1 win.
“I loved it, it was the most enjoyable experience this week,” said Ralph Mercado.
But Yankee fans are keeping the faith, knowing if they can win won at home, they’ll head back to Boston where they beat the Sox just a few days ago.
“It’s awesome, Red Sox, Yankees, awesome rivalry, can’t wait to see it tonight,” said Rob.
Both sides hoping game four is a memorable number, even if it’s for different reasons.
“We close out the Yankees, they’re done,” said McConnell.
“Yankees are going to win,” said Zachary.
If the Yanks win tonight, the deciding game 5 will be Thursday up in Boston.
If the Red Sox close out the series, they’ll host the Houston Astros in game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday.
