STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Americares is sending supplies down to tornado-ravaged Alabama.
The organization said it will deliver cleaning supplies, hygiene kits, bottled water and other items for the survivors of the tornadoes.
According to officials, 23 people were killed, including children, when an EF-4 tornado touched down in Lee County, AL on Sunday.
It was described as one of the worst tornado outbreaks in years.
“Our hearts go out to the families who lost homes and loved ones in this devastating storm,” said Brian Scheel, Americares director of emergency response. “We are working closely with food banks serving as aid distribution centers in hard-hit communities and are prepared to provide additional supplies as needed.”
Americares' Emergency Response Team is coordinating with Feeding America to send relief supplies to the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn, AL and the Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus, Ga. The shipments include over 2,000 hygiene kits for survivors displaced by the disaster.
To make a donation to Americares, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.