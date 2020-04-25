(WFSB) - People across the state are taking advantage of the sunshine this weekend and hitting the trails and the water exceptionally early.
So early in fact that DEEP has closed some state parks after their parking lots reached full capacity.
Officials say that the Mansfield Hollow Lake State Boat Launch is closed as well after the parking lot reached full capacity.
Below are a list of the CT state parks that have closed so far:
- C.P. Huntington State Park, Bethel
- C.P. Huntington State Park, Newtown
- C.P. Huntington State Park, Redding
- Devil's Hopyard State Park, East Haddam
- George Waldo State Park, Southbury
- Housatonic Meadows State Park, Sharon
- Paugussett State Forest, Newtown
- Penwood State Park, Bloomfield
- Session Woods Wildlife Management Area, Burlington
- Sherwood Island State Park, Westport
- Sleeping Giant State Park, Hamden
- Southford Falls State Park
- Talcott Mountain State Park, Simsbury
