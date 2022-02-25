HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut Budget Chief Melissa McCaw has resigned, state officials said Friday.
McCaw was the Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.
The announcement was made in a news conference held at the state capitol.
Gov. Lamont says McCaw will be the Finance Director for the city of East Hartford.
State officials say Office of Policy and Management Deputy Secretary Jeff Beckham will replace McCaw.
McCaw was appointed as the state’s budget chief January 9, 2019.
Today’s announcement does not come as a surprise, in fact some thought McCaw would have left weeks ago.
The scandal involving school construction projects has led to the firing of a top administrator and a federal investigation is underway to determine if there was corruption or favoritism on how contracts were awarded.
Governor Lamont announced that there will be more audits on school construction projects and there will be more ethics training.
Lamont was asked if he bears any responsibility.
“I would bear responsibility if I didn’t react immediately. I think I reacted immediately. As soon as we found out about the personnel issue about Kosta and Colangelo. We acted on that pretty darn fast. We then got Stan Twardy, a former U.S. attorney. I said I want a complete debriefing on everything that happened here. And I want to make that public going forward,” said Lamont.
The governor was asked repeatedly why she’s leaving. He said that she wants a fresh start.
WFSB reached out McCaw but have not gotten a response at this time.
