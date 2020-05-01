HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 has been tough on the state’s mental, physical, and financial health.
The virus has affected people’s health, but it’s also taken a huge told on the state financially.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that the state faces a $900 million shortfall for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Much of this has to do with a decline in oncome tax payments and withholdings, as well as a drop in the sales tax.
Many tax payments have been delayed because so many people are unemployed, and people are not going out and spending or even driving that much.
Lamont also announced the state’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is projected to see a $2 billion deficit.
There is a bright spot, which is the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which is about $2.5 billion.
“That has helped us, not only weather the storm in fiscal 2021, but also help us with our cash position as we are seeing lower revenue because we’re given more time for businesses to pay their taxes and we’ve expedited payments to municipalities,” said Melissa McCaw, OPM Secretary.
Connecticut’s Rainy Day Fund is one of the highest in the country, but it will not be enough to fix the state’s financial problems.
Lamont said he doesn’t want to increase taxes, certainly not during this time, but will look at holding the line on certain tax breaks like the corporate surcharge.
There’s bad news for the state’s Transportation Fund, which is now set to run out a year from July. Lamont was asked if he’ll consider bringing tolls back. He said there’s some time and needs to be a discussion with the legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.