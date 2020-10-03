WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Many are pointing to last week’s gathering at the White House Rose Garden as a potential super spreader event.
In less than a week, large gatherings will be allowed as Connecticut moves on to 'Phase Three' of the reopening.
Doctors say it’s all about social distancing and wearing the masks.
They do admit, when the state moves to 'Phase Three' and places like the Webb House can have more wedding guests, it’ll be riskier, but it can be done safely.
The historic Webb House holds a beautiful Fall wedding tonight, but no one is allowed to celebrate in the famous barn.
"Right now, people can go through the barns to use the restrooms and that’s it," Katie Sullivan, wedding coordinator for Webb Barn, tells us.
Next week, when the state moves to 'Phase Three', Katie will gladly welcome people inside.
"We’ll be able to have seventy people in the barn. That’s fifty percent of our capacity," stated Sullivan.
But some are wondering if moving to 'Phase Three', which will allow gatherings of up to 100 inside and 250 outside, is safe.
Many are pointing to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony last week at the White House as a potential super spreader event.
Eight who attended, including the president, have since tested positive.
"It’s something we’re very much aware of. I don’t want to be associated with that happening here," says Sullivan.
On Thursday, the state is moving to 'Phase Three' of the reopening, because our infection rate has been lower than two percent for several months and businesses really need the help.
Webb House usually does forty to sixty weddings a year.
In the year of the pandemic, they’re doing five.
"Caterers, florists. We’re far from the only ones suffering," said Sullivan.
Doctor David Wang is the medical director for Quinnipiac University and he says, unlike the White House event where people were seated next to each other, many without masks, large gatherings can be done safely.
"You can plan this out, have everyone spaced appropriately, being outdoors, everyone with a mask, and probably be in pretty good shape," Dr. Wang explained.
Sullivan has been preparing for months.
"We’ve got spacing markers down, going in more frequently to the bathroom to disinfect, rather than just wiping things down," continued Sullivan.
But the doctor and the wedding coordinator both say as the state reopens further, they know the responsibility to follow the rules becomes even greater.
"With errors, come risk. With risk, becomes possible infection," says Dr. Wang.
"When they’re celebrating, that’s not at the top of their thinking. They’re with family and friends, so being on top of it, being aware of it, and hopefully keeping everyone safe is important," added Sullivan.
If you’re going to be attending a large-type gathering or even if you’re going to the local grocery store where people are congregating, Dr. Wang says stay six feet away.
The further you are, the less of a chance the virus can get to you.
