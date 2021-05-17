NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week.

Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.

When it comes to safety, it’s top of mind at Rooster Company. Since the beginning, they’ve done as much as they could to go along with the recommended guidelines.

“We end up doing a bunch of things to just make people feel safe, follow all state guidelines from air purifiers to building up this at the bar,” said Jon Martin, co-owner at Rooster Company.

Customers must wear a mask when they’re not at a table or outside. It’s something the restaurant will continue to enforce, even with the state rule phasing out for vaccinated people on Wednesday. They just want to be careful.

“Just a couple more weeks to see how things are. Let’s always be on the safer side of this business,” Martin said.

On Monday, Lamont stressed it’s up to each business’ discretion whether or not masks will be required inside.

“Lot of our stores and restaurants, they have their own set of rules because sometimes customers feel a little more comfortable wearing the mask,” Lamont said.

Nationally, a number of big chains are allowing their vaccinated customers to be mask less inside. They include Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

The Yard Goats also announced fans won’t have to wear a mask at Dunkin’ Donuts Park starting Wednesday.

One of Rooster Company’s owners says he’s hopeful only vaccinated customers will be mask-less, pointing to the state’s vaccination rates.

“I think the state had done pretty well with, we’re up in the higher percentages of people getting vaccinated, so I think people are going to be trustworthy, helpful. We’re all in this together, so let’s keep doing the right thing,” Martin said.

There is some worry about unvaccinated people slipping through the cracks since there won’t be any enforcement of making sure people without masks are vaccinated.

There are concerns as to why Lamont is giving each business the option to continue enforcing masks.

"I think Connecticut's been pretty good so far. I mean okay, you can get yourself a fake vaccination card and sneak into the restaurant and get a free drink if you want, but I think the 99.9 percent of people just aren't going to do that," Lamont said.

By Wednesday, there will be no mask requirements for any outdoor setting.