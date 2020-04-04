NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Today was the first full day after the CDC issued guidelines recommending people wear cloth face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In our state, grocery stores are also adjusting to new orders issued by Governor Ned Lamont this week.
The grocery store routine looks different for Thomas, his wife, and their 16-year-old son.
He’s shopping solo today.
"We’re alternating, so she went last weekend. It’s my turn. Hopefully try to get enough groceries for at least two weeks," Rocky Hill resident Thomas Kainamura tells us.
"It seems like the cart size has doubled. A lot of people are buying more groceries than they normally would," Jamie Distefano, Vice President of Stew Leonard’s, stated.
Less trips to the store means stocking up a bit more each time.
This was Thomas’ first food run with some additional protection as he follows the CDC’s recommendations.
"But as of this weekend, saying that, encouraging people to wear masks, try to be careful and wear masks when I can. I don’t have the plastic gloves, because they’re all out, so I’m just wearing some gloves and when I'm home, I’ll wash my hands. Just trying to take whatever precautions I can take," Kainamura stated.
Team members at Stew Leonard’s are also doing their part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.
"If you walk around the store, you’ll see a bunch of team members wearing theses masks, including myself. What we’re trying to do is not only protect our customers, but our team members. All around the store, you go to certain areas, the register, certain service areas. We’ve put plexiglass. We have signage all over the store as far as social distancing, keeping six feet apart," explained Distefano.
Shifts are spread out, so fewer team members overlap.
The store is complying with Governor Lamont’s executive order to limit customers inside to 50% capacity by tracking how many customers are in the store based on register sales.
Every customer also gets a wipe to clean off their cart the moment they step inside.
"And actually every hour, we have a team member come out and spray all the carts with a sanitizer as an extra precaution just to do what we can and limit this," said Distefano.
Small changes to make a big impact.
Thomas says even if you feel odd wearing a mask or gloves, remember, it’s going to take a community effort to keep others safe.
"Now, you look around, everyone’s wearing it. I actually feel much more comfortable, but it’s kind of odd wearing a face mask, but that’s the new reality and I’m okay with it," added Kainamura.
