(WFSB) - Businesses like retail, restaurants, and hair salons are gearing up for the big day, May 20.
On Friday, the state released guidance for places to follow before any customer steps inside their building.
While there are many who are cautious about the reopening, you could also say many are ready to get back to work.
Here’s the thing, what are businesses doing to get ready for May 20?
Zohara’ patio is ready to welcome diners, but restaurateur Dorjan Puka knows things go unexpectedly.
"If it rains, you lose that business so you have no business," Puka tells us.
No business means no money.
Already ahead of the state’s guidance for restaurants to reopen, he’s using disposable menus and individually-wrapped silverware.
Puka tells Eyewitness News restaurants can do that, but not this, restrictive dining.
However, the Department of Economic and Community Development says this is phase one.
Its framework revolves around safety first and is science driven.
"It is clear the numbers are going to drive how we reopen the economy and how well we are measuring as we embark," David Lehman, Commissioner for the Department of Economic and Community Development explained.
Some places find themselves ready to reopen, but it’s far from business as usual.
"I think salon service providers are just going to have think outside of the box a little bit," Ed Coutu of Blades International Salon stated.
Don’t expect a blowout anytime soon.
Guidance bans the use of hair dryers.
Stylists at Blades International Salon are now learning how to create a wet, finished style while finding creative solutions to other services.
To comply with social distance and gatherings, it plans to stay open seven days a week to make up for the loss of business.
Here’s what you’ll need to know whenever you patronize businesses:
You’ll still be required to wear a mask or face covering.
People over 65 are encouraged to stay home.
As for gathering sizes, it’s still limted to five or less.
