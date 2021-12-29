CONNECTICUT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s two casinos are getting ready for New Year’s Eve on Friday.
If you’re not vaccinated you must wear a mask, proof of negative COVID testing is not required for guests.
“We have a ton of safety protocols with temperature checks at all entrances and hand sanitizer located throughout the property,” said Lauren Willard, Dir. Of Special Events at Mohegan.
Crews were busy setting up the special effects and tables for the invite only dinner party for 800 guests.
Meanwhile back in the kitchens, the chefs have been busy all week prepping the new year’s menu.
All 800 guests in the ballroom are going to be treated to a very special desert. A lemon-blueberry entremet.
“We are expecting our hotel to be sold out its always one of our biggest events we get a ton of people coming in,” said Willard.
Not happening is the ball drop with 10,000 guests, the Beach Boys concert in the arena is postponed, and DJ Melee’s been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.