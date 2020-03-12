MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - Both of Connecticut's casinos said they are watching the developments of the spreading coronavirus.
Foxwoods Resort Casino put up a website dedicated to its efforts to protect customers.
It said it remains open for business with no current cancellations of player events or entertainment.
"The health and safety of our guests and team members will always be our most important consideration," the casino said. "We are carefully monitoring the situation with the Chief Medical Officer of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, national experts, and local authorities."
Foxwoods said it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Added 330 hand sanitizing stations and wipes throughout the complex
- Created a core cleaning team and increased cleaning frequency of slot machines, door handles, table games, escalator rails, tables and chairs
- Staff continually reminded to wash hands
- Staff recommended to stay home if sick
- Ill guests encouraged to avoid public exposure. Protocols in place to help guests if they need medical attention
"We will continue to monitor and make changes to our procedures, policies and operations as necessary," the casino said. "We will continually update this page with any changes."
Mohegan Sun has yet to issue a public response about how it's tackling coronavirus.
However, it has told the media that it is also monitoring the situation.
Comedian Adam Sandler announced on Thursday that he suspended his March tour dates, which included a stop at Mohegan Sun.
"We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates," Sandler wrote on Twitter. "Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal."
—reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon. Love you all,Adam Sandler— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Sandler said fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for when new dates are eventually announced. He also said refunds are available at the initial point of purchase.
