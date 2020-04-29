UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Mohegan Sun announced on Wednesday that it will be re-evaluating a reopening date next month.
The casino now says it'll remain closed through at least May 12.
Earlier this month, both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino shut down.
Mohegan had said previously that it would remain closed until April 30, however that is no longer the case.
"Re-opening date options continue to be discussed by working closely with the Mohegan Tribal Council and the State of Connecticut's Governor's Office, and by monitoring federal health and safety guidelines," Mohegan said in a statement.
A tribal spokesperson said they are working on new protocols for a safe and healthy opening.
Foxwoods has not released a reopening date at this point, just saying on its website that it is temporarily closed.
In a statement on Wednesday Foxwoods said "We’ll continue to do our part to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 by keeping Foxwoods Resort Casino temporarily closed. As we have been since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ll continue to collectively partner with our Chief Medical Officer, the State of Connecticut, and the CDC to decide when it is recommended to safely reopen our doors. This is being evaluated day by day, and we remain committed to doing what is best to keep our team members, guests, and the community safe. We are currently focused on a strategic reopening plan which will take into consideration safe and social distancing guidelines. We will share updates as our plans are solidified."
