CT celebrates Dr. Seuss/Read Across America Day

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students across the nation participated in Read Across America Day.
Schools across Connecticut participated in the fun day to get students to read.
A big debut, to show just how much reading can do.
Second graders at the Dwight Bellizzi Asian Studies Academy performed two songs for special guest volunteers reading to their classes today.
“We’re reading a lot of books in the library, in the centers and sometimes we read Cat in the Hat books,” said Daquan Hackett, a second grader.
National Read Across America Day or Dr. Seuss Day commemorates the famous children’s author on his birthday each year.
Since Dr. Seuss, or Theodor Geisel’s 115th birthday would be on Saturday, the big read was today.
Saturday, March 2 may be Dr. Seuss/Read Across America Day, but many schools chose to celebrate on Friday.
Elliott Polakoff with 5th graders from Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield on Read Across America Day
Elliott Polakoff read to 5th grade students at Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield
Jennifer Lee read to 2nd graders at Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield
Mark Zinni read to 3rd and 4th graders at John Lyman Elementary School in Middlefield.
Eric Parker read to 2nd graders at the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School in Rocky Hill.
Nicole Nalepa read to 2nd grade students at the Kathleen E. Goodwin School in Old Saybrook.
Channel 3's Matthew Campbell reads to the children of Mrs. Hernandez's kindergarten class at the Poquonock School in Windsor.
Sophia Lawrence goes to Killingly Central School in Dayville and her brother Julian Lawrence goes to Killingly Memorial School in Danielson.
Alexa and Ella from Plainville.
Scarlet and Savanah from Bristol
These 14-year-olds made their 6-year-old brother a shirt to wear!
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
Saturday, March 2 may be Dr. Seuss/Read Across America Day, but many schools chose to celebrate on Friday.
Elliott Polakoff with 5th graders from Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield on Read Across America Day
Elliott Polakoff read to 5th grade students at Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield
Jennifer Lee read to 2nd graders at Hanmer Elementary School in Wethersfield
Mark Zinni read to 3rd and 4th graders at John Lyman Elementary School in Middlefield.
Eric Parker read to 2nd graders at the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering Elementary School in Rocky Hill.
Nicole Nalepa read to 2nd grade students at the Kathleen E. Goodwin School in Old Saybrook.
Channel 3's Matthew Campbell reads to the children of Mrs. Hernandez's kindergarten class at the Poquonock School in Windsor.
Sophia Lawrence goes to Killingly Central School in Dayville and her brother Julian Lawrence goes to Killingly Memorial School in Danielson.
Alexa and Ella from Plainville.
Scarlet and Savanah from Bristol
These 14-year-olds made their 6-year-old brother a shirt to wear!
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
Many of the students already have their fan favorite Seuss book.
“My favorite Dr. Seuss book has to be the Cat in the Hat,” said Sofia Hinds.
The United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has been partnering with school districts for several years.
“Here in Hartford we’re reaching every single second grade class,” said Paula Gilberto, CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern CT.
Aetna, Pratt and Whitney, the Hartford, the Yard Goats, and Hartford Firefighters were among those reading to students on Friday.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate the love of reading and to help children develop that love of reading,” Gilberto said.
If you would like to find out how to support youth success through the United Way, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.