CT celebrates Dr. Seuss/Read Across America Day

Saturday, March 2 may be Dr. Seuss/Read Across America Day, but many schools chose to celebrate on Friday.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students across the nation participated in Read Across America Day.

Schools across Connecticut participated in the fun day to get students to read.

A big debut, to show just how much reading can do.

Second graders at the Dwight Bellizzi Asian Studies Academy performed two songs for special guest volunteers reading to their classes today.

“We’re reading a lot of books in the library, in the centers and sometimes we read Cat in the Hat books,” said Daquan Hackett, a second grader.

National Read Across America Day or Dr. Seuss Day commemorates the famous children’s author on his birthday each year.

Since Dr. Seuss, or Theodor Geisel’s 115th birthday would be on Saturday, the big read was today.

Many of the students already have their fan favorite Seuss book.

“My favorite Dr. Seuss book has to be the Cat in the Hat,” said Sofia Hinds.

The United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has been partnering with school districts for several years.

“Here in Hartford we’re reaching every single second grade class,” said Paula Gilberto, CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern CT.

Aetna, Pratt and Whitney, the Hartford, the Yard Goats, and Hartford Firefighters were among those reading to students on Friday.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to celebrate the love of reading and to help children develop that love of reading,” Gilberto said.

