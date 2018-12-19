TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Torrington charity is trying to make students feel safer and happier in schools.
It provides service dogs to school districts and other organizations that are in need of a little TLC.
Laser deserves to be pampered. It's almost graduation day!
He is an adorable yellow Lab is about to undertake a very important job.
Laser is a service dog who was bred and trained at the Torrington non-profit ECAD.
Soon, he will start working at an elementary school in New York.
“The dogs job will be to help the kids read keep them calm make it friendlier for them give emotional support to them,” said Lu Picard, ECAD’s co-founder.
Picard says due to increased violent acts in schools, more and more districts are bringing in service dogs.
Laser will join the Van Cortlandville school and live with the school's principal Jacqueline Woodruff.
“It’s been a wonderful learning experience and ECAD is a wonderful group and facility that has really taught us so many things that we wouldn't have ever realized a facility dog could bring to our students,” said Woodruff.
Ollie is about to graduate from ECAD as well and begin his career in Connecticut with the Christian Counseling Center in Danbury.
Ollie will work with a group of adolescents and veterans who can't wait to meet him!
“They’re already coming there like, ‘where's Ollie?’ We're like, ‘she's not here yet but she will be,’” said Cheryl Fusco, Christian Counseling Center.
ECAD stands for Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities and the organization is funded completely by private donations.
The beneficiaries we spoke with say the non-profit's hard work will improve countless lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.