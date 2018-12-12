NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities made a list of the "neediest" in the country.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of 2018's neediest cities.
New Haven and Bridgeport were on it at 47th and 62nd.
WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on indicators of economic disadvantage, including child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.
In addition to being 47th overall, New Haven was also 17th in "economic wellbeing" and 138th in "health and safety."
Bridgeport was 43rd and 99th in those two categories.
The neediest cities overall were Detroit, Cleveland and Newark.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
