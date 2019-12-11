(WFSB) - Two Connecticut cities made a national list of country's neediest.
WallHub.com, a personal finance website, released its "2019's Neediest Cities" list on Wednesday.
Out of 180 U.S. cities, New Haven ranked 45th and Bridgeport was 74th.
New Haven's economic well-being rank was 22 and its health and safety rank was 137.
Bridgeport was 47th and 125th in those categories.
WalletHub said it compared the 180 cities among 28 indicators of economic disadvantage. Those indicators included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.
The top three neediest cities were Detroit, Cleveland and New Orleans.
See the complete study on WalletHub's website here.
