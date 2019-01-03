(WFSB) - A couple of Connecticut cities made a list of the worst places to find jobs.
Thursday, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Best (and worst) Cities for Jobs.
Both New Haven and Bridgeport made it as the 18th and 20th worst.
WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 30 indicators, including job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary.
The two Connecticut cities finished 165th and 163rd out of 180.
New Haven's job market rank was 174th and its socio-economics rank was 96th.
Bridgeport ranked 164th and 149th in those categories.
The top three best places to find a job were Scottsdale, AZ, Columbia, MD and Orlando, FL.
The bottom three worst cities were Newark, NJ, Las Cruces, NM and Fayetteville, NC.
For more on the survey, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.